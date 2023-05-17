Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 668,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

