Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,797. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

