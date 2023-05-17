Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,774,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.03. 769,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.09 and its 200-day moving average is $358.95. The company has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

