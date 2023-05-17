Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. 733,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

