Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

META stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,984,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.