Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in AON by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.06. 116,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,678. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.15 and a 200 day moving average of $309.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

