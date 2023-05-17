Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $141.02. 140,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,199. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

