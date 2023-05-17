Capreit (TSE:CAR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter.
