Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 204.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 274,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 260,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.