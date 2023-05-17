Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,759. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.