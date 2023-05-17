Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 384,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 273,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 103,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,777. The stock has a market cap of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

