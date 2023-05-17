Castleark Management LLC Acquires 13,030 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of TransMedics Group worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. 130,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,544. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 35,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $2,641,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 35,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $2,641,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,217 shares of company stock worth $10,737,180. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

