Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4,820.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.80. 413,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,785. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.31 and a 200 day moving average of $260.33. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock valued at $18,551,964. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

