Castleark Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $199.15. 244,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

