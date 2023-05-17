Castleark Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flywire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock remained flat at $29.45 on Wednesday. 288,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,915. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,227,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $67,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 463,670 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,227,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,094,296 shares of company stock worth $90,892,475 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

