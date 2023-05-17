Castleark Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after buying an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $22,631,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 364,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 345,191 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 213,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,339. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

