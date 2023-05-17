Castleark Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tapestry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 1,195,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,171. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

