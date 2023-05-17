Castleark Management LLC Sells 32,840 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $198.26. The stock had a trading volume of 450,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,677. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $203.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

