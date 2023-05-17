Castleark Management LLC Takes $5.90 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 59,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PHM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. 811,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

