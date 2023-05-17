Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. 85,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,519. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

