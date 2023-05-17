Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells $345,977.73 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.