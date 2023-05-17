Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells $345,977.73 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

