CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.18

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 87231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

