CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as high as C$69.62 and last traded at C$69.45, with a volume of 113207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.18.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.89.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

