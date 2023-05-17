Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 47000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Ceapro Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.48.

About Ceapro

(Get Rating)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.