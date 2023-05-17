CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0657 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $52.91 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,914.60 or 0.99930690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

