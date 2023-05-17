Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

