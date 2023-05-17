Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.17

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.17 and traded as low as C$14.69. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.93, with a volume of 167,859 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.17.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.6788991 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.