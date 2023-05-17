Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -18.35%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

