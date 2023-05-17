Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -18.35%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
