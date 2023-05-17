Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 146,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,319. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGAU. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 334,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

