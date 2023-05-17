Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEUGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $30.85 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

