Chain (XCN) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chain (XCN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $46.97 million and $3.75 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,908,018,431 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

