Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 13740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About Chesapeake Gold

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.