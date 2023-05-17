Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $33.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

