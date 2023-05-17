Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $58,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.