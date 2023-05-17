Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 20,635 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

