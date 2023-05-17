Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 53,968 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,091 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

