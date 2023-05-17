Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,047 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,344.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG stock opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.