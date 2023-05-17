Chia (XCH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.51 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Chia has a market cap of $268.80 million and $2.51 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $36.56 or 0.00133264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,351,644 coins and its circulating supply is 7,352,066 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

