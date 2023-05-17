Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.
About Chiba Bank
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiba Bank (CHBAY)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.