Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

