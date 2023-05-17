Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $465,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.14 and its 200 day moving average is $428.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

