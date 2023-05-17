China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,300.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.33.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

