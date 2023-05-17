Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $11.86. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 2,766 shares traded.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services.

