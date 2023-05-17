Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

