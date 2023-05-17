Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 47,875 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,370 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,875 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.