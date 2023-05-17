Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.25% of Wix.com worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wix.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

