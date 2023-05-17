Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,050.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,786.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.