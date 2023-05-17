Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $68,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 61.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ciena by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ciena by 30.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,690. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

