Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Public Storage by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 136,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

PSA opened at $288.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $293.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

