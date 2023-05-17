Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

